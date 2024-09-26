Highways Department floats tender for construction of flyover near Tiruchi Town Railway Station

The State Highways Department has floated a tender for the construction of a flyover across the level crossing on the Cauvery Road near the Town Railway Station in Tiruchi.

The project had been hanging fire for a long time because of the delay in land acquisition.

The flyover across the railway level crossing situated between Srirangam and Town Railway Stations on Tiruchi-Chennai Chord Line, was sanctioned in August 2022. The flyover is to be built by the Highways Department and the Railways on a 50:50 cost sharing basis. The State government had granted administrative sanction for its construction at an estimate of ₹23.45 crore.

The level crossing is situated on Cauvery Road branching off from Odathurai Road on the south bank of the Cauvery and connects East Boulevard Road leading towards Gandhi Market/Thanjavur Road in the city. The frequent closure of the railway gate on the busy section has been causing much inconvenience and motorists.

The Odathurai Road leads towards Chathiram Bus Stand and Cauvery bridge on the one side and the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass on the other. Both rail and road traffic are heavy on the section.

Construction of the flyover entailed the acquisition of about 5,612 square metres of private land. According to sources in the department, nearly 90% of land acquisition process has been completed. The compensation to the property owners was being disbursed by the Revenue Department. Work on the project could begin in the next few months after completion of the land acquisition, the sources said.

