Highways Department calls for tender for stage II of junction road over bridge

The existing narrow bridge near the railway junction in Tiruchi is to be dismantled and a new one built

August 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
A view of junction road over bridge in Tiruchi on Saturday.

A view of junction road over bridge in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

With the first stage of the multi-level road overbridge (ROB) near the railway junction in the city having been completed, the Railways and the Highways Department has floated a tender for executing the second stage of the project.

Under the second stage, the existing narrow bridge across the railway line near the Tiruchi junction would be dismantled and a new one would be built. The bridge would run between the Aristo roundabout and the P&T Colony near Mannarpuram. The ROB would include arms leading towards the railway junction and its rear entrance at Kallukuzhi.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that the Railways had also set in motion steps towards the commencement of the second stage of the project. The Railways would dismantle the old bridge and construct a new one on its portion. The approach roads would be built by the Highways Department at a cost of about ₹14 crore.

The second stage of the project would not involve much land acquisition but for the transfer of a piece of land from the Department of Posts. The Revenue authorities were in the process of identifying a suitable alternative site to be given in exchange to the Department of Posts. The land was required to widen the road on this stretch for free flow of traffic.

However, land acquisition was not expected to be a major impediment for the project, unlike the first stage of the project which suffered several time overruns due to delays in land acquisition. Originally, administrative sanction for the project was issued in February 2011. Construction of the first stage of the flyover began in February 2014 and was scheduled to be completed by February 2017. But it was completed only a few months ago.

Highways Department sources indicated that the second stage of the project would be completed within 15 months from the date of award of the contract. The last date for submission of bids was September 13 and the tendering process was expected to take a couple of months to complete. Once the works began, traffic would be fully diverted on the first stage of the ROB, which was open to the public.

