Highways Department begins spade work for building bypass road around Musiri

The bypass road on Tiruchi-Namakkal Road will help relieve the traffic congestion in Musiri

Published - September 02, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
Officials engaged in surveying the land to be acquired for the proposed bypass road in Musiri.

Officials engaged in surveying the land to be acquired for the proposed bypass road in Musiri. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Highways Department has begun preliminary works for building a bypass road around the municipal town of Musiri on the Tiruchi-Namakkal-Salem Highway.

The move is aimed at the easing the traffic congestion in Musiri, situated about 40 km from here, as the highway passes through the town. The bypass would also help reduce the travel time between Tiruchi and Namakkal and Salem, officials said.

According to sources in the Highways Department, the State government has recently sanctioned ₹ 74 lakh for preparing the detailed project report and other preparatory works for building the bypass road.

The bypass will run for a distance of about 9.3 km between Umayalpuram and rejoining the Tiruchi-Namakkal highway near the Kokkuvettiyan Temple beyond the Periyar bridge across the Cauvery river, the sources indicated.

The bypass road has been necessitated as four important roads, including the Tiruchi-Namakkal Highway, Musir-Thuraiyur-Athur Highway, the Musiri-Thathaiyengarpet-Erakudi Road, a major district road, and Musiri -Pulivalam Road, intersect the town.

Vehicles headed for Namakkal, Thuraiyur, Chennai and Karur, besides a host of other towns and villages, pass through the town causing heavy traffic congestion within the town.

Scores of buildings are situated along the Tiruchi-Namakkal Highway, giving little leeway for widening of the road. Land acquisition within the town for any expansion would also be prohibitively expensive, the sources added.

Hence, it was decided that a bypass road be laid around the town to ease the situation and Highways Minister E.V.Velu, at a review meeting, had instructed officials to initiate steps for building the bypass.

Following this, a land plan schedule was drawn and it is being currently vetted and verified by the Special District Revenue Officer (land acquisition).

A team of officials, including the Special DRO Balaji, and Sub-Divisional Engineer, Highways, Prabhakar, were conducting a survey of the lands to be acquired for the project.

The detailed project report for the project would soon be prepared and submitted to the government for administrative sanction, the sources added.

