Highways Department awaiting NOC from CMRL for elevated corridors

September 03, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

The State Highways Department is still awaiting clearance from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for two of the three elevated corridors proposed in Tiruchi, even though the latter has come out with detailed feasibility reports on the introduction of mass rapid transport system (MRTS) in the city.

The Highways Department had proposed to build three elevated corridors in the city — between Anna Statue and Railway Junction; between Odathurai and Mallachipuram; and between the Head Post Office Junction and Puthur — in an attempt to ease traffic congestion in the city. The department had already completed the soil tests for the three corridors and prepared the land plan schedule identifying the land required for construction of the structures.

However, it had put the proposals on hold, pending a CMRL survey to explore the feasibility of introducing the MRTS in the city. Officials of the two agencies were expected to conduct a joint inspection in the city to study possible alignments for a metro rail system.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources in the department, no joint inspection has been made so far, though a joint meeting of officials was held. Nevertheless, the CMRL had given the clearance for the elevated corridor proposed between Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram, a 2.5 km-long stretch towards the Karur Highway. Highways officials said that the proposals for the other two elevated corridors could be taken forward only after getting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CMRL.

Meanwhile, the CMRL had submitted the DFRs for introducing MRTS on a couple of routes, covering a total distance of about 45 km in the city. It has identified two corridors – one between Samayapuram and Vayalur and the other from Thuvakudi to the Panjapur – for the introduction of MRTS. The 19-km long first corridor would cover the temples circuit, which attract a large number of devotees and tourists right through the year. The 26-km second corridor would connect the industrially developed Thuvakudi on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway and Panjapur, where the new integrated bus terminus is coming up, off the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The corridors proposed by the two agencies may have to run on same routes at least on some stretches in the city. The 5.4 km long Anna Statue in Chinthamani-Railway Junction elevated corridor will be the longest of the three proposed by the Highways Department; but it would also entail extensive acquisition land/property in some of most densely populated residential-cum-business areas en route.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that the MRTS line too would most likely run on an elevated corridor, given the higher costs involved in building an underground line, complicating things further. A clearer picture is expected to emerge in the coming days, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.