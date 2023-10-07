Higher educational institutions need to collaborate to solve problems: NETF Chairman

October 07, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Collaboration of higher educational institutions in India to solve problems and to appear in the list of top International institutes is the need of the hour, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 10th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY) in Karaikal on Saturday, Mr. Sahasrabudhe, who is also the Chairman of EC-NAAC and NBA, sought the collaboration of higher educational institutes in India to solve problems and to ensure that at least 10 institutes from India to appear in the list of top 100 global institutes.

He highlighted some of the provisions of National Education Policy and said the Central Government was looking forward to infuse the usage of technology in education, starting from preschool to post graduate education.

He explained the scope of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and data science to the students.

M. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited, Usha Natesan, Director-in-Charge, and S. Sundaravarathan, Registrar, NITPY, were among those who participated.

Mr.Sahasrabudhe and Mr.Prasanna Kumar distributed medals and degrees to 243 graduants from B.Tech, 21 graduants from M.Tech. and 16 graduants from the Doctoral programme, according to NITPY press release.