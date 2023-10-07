HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Higher educational institutions need to collaborate to solve problems: NETF Chairman

October 07, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Collaboration of higher educational institutions in India to solve problems and to appear in the list of top International institutes is the need of the hour, said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 10th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Puducherry (NITPY) in Karaikal on Saturday, Mr. Sahasrabudhe, who is also the Chairman of EC-NAAC and NBA, sought the collaboration of higher educational institutes in India to solve problems and to ensure that at least 10 institutes from India to appear in the list of top 100 global institutes.

He highlighted some of the provisions of National Education Policy and said the Central Government was looking forward to infuse the usage of technology in education, starting from preschool to post graduate education.

He explained the scope of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and data science to the students.

M. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, NLC India Limited, Usha Natesan, Director-in-Charge, and S. Sundaravarathan, Registrar, NITPY, were among those who participated.

Mr.Sahasrabudhe and Mr.Prasanna Kumar distributed medals and degrees to 243 graduants from B.Tech, 21 graduants from M.Tech. and 16 graduants from the Doctoral programme, according to NITPY press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.