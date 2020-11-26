Higher educational institutions gear up for offline classes

TIRUCHI

26 November 2020 00:08 IST

Higher educational institutions are in the process of fixing malfunction of eletrical fixtures in classrooms and hostels, in the wake of the instruction issued by the Government to start classes for final year PG and UG students from December 2.

The phased resumption of offline classes was meant to ensure that the physical distancing was maintained, according to Bharathidasan University sources.

The government has not come out with any timeline for offline classes for undergraduate students in first and intermediate years, and first-year post-graduate students.

There is a mixed opinion among the teaching faculty about the start of offline classes in a week's time.

"In the context of apprehensions being expressed at the global level about the second wave of COVID epidemic, the government could consider pushing the date for offline classes to January next year," a senior professor of Bharathidasan University said.

Another line of thought among the faculty is that the offline classes must not be delayed since most of the students were not really serious about keeping track of online classes. The teachers say they face limitations in admonishing irregular students through the online interaction mode.

Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar said resumption of offline classes has been planned only for final year students of science courses. A decision on classes for students in the Arts programmes will be taken later, he said.

As the intake for the arts and science programmes have been increased, some of the university departments had to undergo a struggle to fill the seats.

The increase in intake was effective last year also, but, this time, the university administration had laid emphasis on filling all the seats.