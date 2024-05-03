‘Higher education should equip students for an AI-driven future’

May 03, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A strong research ecosystem will form the bedrock of future employment as higher education institutions will need to equip students with requisite skills when artificial intelligence (AI) will replace human labour, K.N. Satyanarayana, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, has said.

Mr. Satyanarayana was speaking at the Institute Day celebrations hosted by the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Friday.

Mr. Satyanarayana emphasised that innovation would determine sustainable development, and advised students to focus on core engineering sectors while selecting careers.

Course for teachers

N. Kumaresan spoke about NIT-T’s commitment to National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and announced the commencement of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), B. Sc. and B. Ed., from the academic year 2024-25.

He said the institution would establish an “Innovation Hub” to foster entrepreneurship among students.

Best performers among faculty, staff, students, and departments were felicitated.

S. Harshitha was honoured as the Overall Outstanding Student of 2024, sponsored by RECAL, the Alumni Association of Regional Engineering College (REC)/NIT-T.