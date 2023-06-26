ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education enrolment assistance camp on June 27

June 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A divisional-level special camp to assist students who have cleared higher secondary examination in enrolment to courses offered at higher educational institutions will be held at Thanjavur on June 27.

According to an official release, assistance for obtaining caste, income and other necessary certificates, scholarships and other requirements will be extended to students who have completed their higher secondary school leaving examination in the academic year 2022-23 but are yet to get enrolled in higher education courses.

Those who have completed their school education at government or government-aided schools in Thanjavur, Budalur, Thiruvaiyaru and Orathanau taluks can attend the special camp to be held at Don Bosco Matric Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, from 9 a.m. on June 27, the release added.

