Higher Education dept. should probe technical glitch of BDU Ph.D entrance exam fiasco, says AUT

March 11, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Higher Education department should inquire into the technical glitch during the online entrance exam for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree at Bharathidasan University (BDU) held on Sunday, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) has said.

Even as the BDU administration accepted that there was a technical issue due to which a section of candidates could not complete the exam, the AUT said the online exam was a complete failure.

In a statement, M.S. Balamurugan, State president of the AUT, said many students could not enter into the portal due to failure of the face recognition system.

“Those who could log in were automatically logged out when they were answering the first five to six questions. It is just enough for the university to concede that there was an issue. It will take time and money for the preparation of a new set of question papers by the departments and the setting up of a new portal. We believe the university administration is careless in student welfare. We urge the State Higher Education department to intervene in the issue and conduct an enquiry,” he added.