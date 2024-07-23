GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Higher capital gains tax to hit small investors

Published - July 23, 2024 05:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The levy of higher capital gain tax on investment might eat into the periodic return on investment in mutual funds, according to A. Giri of Kumbakonam, a Mutual Fund Investment advisor and MF distributor.

According to him, the hike would greatly hit small investors, particularly senior citizens who had invested in mutual fund schemes to get a periodic return for their livelihood. Hence, the long-term capital gain tax should be maintained at 10% and the exemption limit should be increased to ₹2 lakh, he added.

