High-tech astronomy lab inaugurated in government school

Facility equipped with high resolution telescope and other learning aids

January 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the inauguration of an astronomy lab in Mela Ulur Government Higher Secondary School in Orathanadu in Thanjavur district.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the inauguration of an astronomy lab in Mela Ulur Government Higher Secondary School in Orathanadu in Thanjavur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A sophisticated astronomy laboratory has been inaugurated in a school in Thanjavur district with the aim of sparking interest in stargazing among students in rural areas.

The lab was launched at the Mela Ulur Government Higher Secondary School in Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on Thursday by the Spark Astronomy Private Limited, New Delhi, under the auspices of the School Education Department.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the project in the presence of Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Chief Education Officer M. Sivakumar.

“This will be a new learning experience for children in rural schools, since the concepts are explained with the help of technology-based aids. It will be of immense help to inspire students to consider astronomy as a career,” Mr. Oliver told The Hindu.

According to a press statement, the lab, established at an estimated cost of ₹3.81 lakh, has a high resolution telescope, augmented reality, virtual reality headset, smart TV, and over 28 working models. Exhibits of the solar system, star constellations, biographies of famous astronomers and books related to astronomy are part of the facility.

The lab will be open to the public for viewing celestial phenomena like solar and lunar eclipses.

A second such lab is being planned for Kumbakonam Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School, said the statement.

