High rates of gold and silver hit bullion trade in Tiruchi

The sharp rise in rates of gold and silver has severely hit bullion trade in Tiruchi. Though the rates of gold have generally been witnessing an increasing trend, according to industry sources, there has been a sharp rise in rates since July. The bullion traders term the current phase of increase as unprecedented. One gram of gold (22 carat) was sold at ₹ 7,280 on Sunday in Tiruchi. It was ₹ 8,020 for 24 carat. It was ₹ 6,425 for one gram of gold (22 carat) on August 9. It was ₹ 7,009 for 24 carat. The rate of one gram of gold went up by around ₹ 1, 000 within two and a half months.

Similarly, one gram of silver, which was hovering around ₹ 75 about three months ago, was quoted at ₹ 107 on Sunday in Tiruchi. It went up by ₹ 32 per gram of silver within three months.

If a buyer wants to buy one sovereign of gold ornament, she or she will have to shell out between ₹ 65,000 and ₹ 72,000, including making charge, wastage and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Many find the rate is too high.

According to industry sources, the sharp increase in gold prices has not gone well for the bullion trade. Though the public consider buying gold is an attractive investment option, traders are of the view that the unprecedented increase in rate keeps the small investors away from buying gold.

There are about 350 small to medium sized jewellery shops in Tiruchi. Most of them are located on Big Bazaar Street. In addition to them, there are about 15 major jewellery showrooms. The traders across the board notice a sharp decline in sales over the past few weeks. The business in the showrooms run by Corporate companies is also said to have come down sharply.

“We have witnessed poor sales of gold and silver over the past few weeks. The high rates keep the customers away. We see customers express dismay over the high rates. The poor and daily wage labourers find it extremely difficult to buy gold ornaments for marriages,” says B. Saravanan, secretary, Tiruchi Jewellery Owners’ Association.