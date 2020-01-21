High prices motivate farmers to raise onion in new areas

TIRUCHI

Motivated by the good market price commanded by small onions, a section of farmers in the peripheries of Tiruchi and Karur districts on the Allithurai-Thogamalai road have took to cultivating the shallots.

Farmers of the region mainly depend upon rainfed for cultivation. They generally do not cultivate small onion due to difficulty in meeting the water requirements. However, a section of farmers have brought more than 200 acres under the onion cultivation this season. The red soil, which is considered as suitable for onion cultivation, has also played its roll in motivating the farmers to raise onion.

According to the farmers, the moisture content available in the soil keeps the crop in relatively good health. Since heavy rain was not good for onion crop particularly during bulb germination and bulb formation stage, the farmers began the cultivation process by mid December. The recharged ground water table in several villages on Somarasampettai-Kavalkaranpatti road due to steady of water in canals and sub canals in neighbouring Allithurai, Vayalur and Kuzhumani villages comes as handy for irrigation by using pumpsets.

“The onion prices continue to rule high. I do not generally raise onion during the current season. But, I have raised onion crop on my 20 cents of land with an idea of getting good price,” says P. Arumugam, a farmer near Thayanur on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

He said that the red soil was suitable for onion crop. But, there had been no assured source of water on the west of Thayanur and Adhavathur. Pump irrigation was the way out. Several farmers had established an understanding with those who had pump set irrigation to irrigate their rainfed crops, including onion.