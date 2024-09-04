High-pressure machine procured to clean public toilets in Tiruchi

Tiruchi Corporation has introduced a high-pressure washer to clean public and community toilets in Zone IV in the city.

A trial run of the newly procured machine was conducted in Ward 56 at Chinna Kothamangalam near Karumandapam on Wednesday. Scope, a city-based NGO, has been roped up to maintain ten public toilets in Zone IV.

The portable unit with a handgun will spray water and cleaner liquid at high speed to remove stains and dirt. Using the high-pressure washer cleaning would be completed effectively, compared to manual cleaning, which involves using brushes and brooms to remove stains.

Officials said that the electrically operated portable machine would be used to clean more than ten toilets a day.