High-level committee formed to facilitate clearances for companies that signed MoU, says Minister

Published - November 08, 2024 06:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Constant monitoring was being done now from the time of signing of MoUs to providing employment in new industrial units, says Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa says over 160 clearances have been given through the single window system and the number may soon cross 200. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa on Friday said the State government has constituted a committee comprising himself, the Chief Secretary and other top officials to coordinate and prevent any delay in providing necessary clearances to enable companies start their industrial units speedily in the State after signing of memorandums of understanding. 

Speaking to journalists at Pudukottai, Mr. Rajaa said constant monitoring was being done now from the time of signing of memorandums of understanding to providing employment in new industrial units. There were instances wherein companies had started their operations in Tamil Nadu providing employment to many within a year of the signing of the MoU, he pointed out. 

Mr. Rajaa said over 160 clearances had been given through the single window system and the probability of the clearances exceeding 200 was bright. Guidance Tamil Nadu was the nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation to guide investors and handhold in providing land by taking up the issue with the SIPCOT and in ensuring that the necessary clearances were obtained, the Minister said. 

Mr. Rajaa said Tamil Nadu was the talent capital and those from this State were running big companies even abroad. The State government had made efforts to facilitate employment to the educated youth of the State by organising job camps at different places.

Industrial partnership with Naan Mudhalvan Scheme is being done to facilitate jobs to the talented and skilled youth of Tamil Nadu within the State and outside.  Tidel Neo was being set up at different locations within the State to enable educated youth of Tamil Nadu get employment, he added.

