High Court Justice suggests naming of Tamil University after Raja Raja Cholan

Madras High Court Judge Justice R. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the apt way to honour the great Tamil emperor, Raja Raja Cholan, would be to name the Tamil University in Thanjavur after him.

Making the suggestion while inaugurating the “Mamannar Raja Raja Cholan 1,039th Sathaya Peruvizha” on Arulmighu Peruvudaiyar Temple premises here, Mr. Justice Suresh Kumar complimented the State government for declaring the “Sathaya Vizha” as a government event. “Apart from celebrating “Sathaya Vizha” as a government event, it would be apt to name the Tamil University after the great Tamil emperor, Raja Raja Cholan”, he added.

Guided by the values propounded in Thirukkural, Raja Raja Cholan ensured that the domain under his rule remained free from hungry, disease and enmity.

Stating that the “divine power” enshrined in the temple was also a reason for the undisturbed existence of the temple for over 1,000 years, Mr. Justice Suresh Kumar said the Tamil Kings alone constructed large temples such as the one at Thanjavur.

Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam, Hereditary Trustee, Tanjore Palace Devasthanams, Prince C. Babaji Rajah Bhonsle Chattrapathy, Palani Aadheenam, Sadhu Shanmugha Adigal and others participated in the inaugural function.