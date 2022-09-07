High Court advocate hacked to death near T. Palur

A High Court advocate belonging to Nachiarkoil in Thanjavur district was hacked to death at Anaikudam near Jayamkondam on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as S. Saminathan (37), had come to attend his sister’s marriage at Anaikudam.

According to sources, a six member gang, who came to the village on three two-wheelers, attacked Saminathan with sickles and other deadly weapons when he was sitting at a tea shop opposite to the marriage hall, where the marriage of his sister was being held. The assailants sped away from the spot after killing him.

On information, the T. Palur police rushed to the scene of the crime and removed the body to the Government Hospital in Jayamkondam for a post-mortem. The assailants were said to have been identified with the help of CCTV footage.

The murder was said to be a sequel to the murder of Selvamani in Nachiarkoil in 2020. Saminathan was one of the accused in the murder.