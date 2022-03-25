‘High chlorine usage was a preventive measure’

Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner justifies increased chlorination in water

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N Mujibur Rahuman, on Friday, justified the use of sodium hypochlorite solution in the water supply system beyond permitted levels in 2016-’17, terming it as a necessary preventive health measure.

Commenting on the censure of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Compliance Audit, Mr. Rahuman said: “Dengue was at a peak in Tiruchi during the time mentioned in the CAG report, with one to two deaths being reported daily. In the case of a disease like dengue, the response has to be substantially large-scale to stem its spread. Mosquito infestation is lower in chlorinated water, which is why we had opted for this method. We had given a written clarification on the objections raised.”

The audit report for the year ended March 2020 was released by Vishwanath Singh Jadon, Accountant General (Audit-II), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in Chennai on Thursday. It had said that against the norm of 20 litres per millions of litres per day (MLD) laid down by the Directorate of public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, the Tiruchi Corporation was using 35 litres of sodium hypochlorite liquid per MLD for treating of water during 2016-17 and increased the same to 52.5 litres/MLD from 2017-18 onwards. Besides this, stable bleaching powder at 2kg/MLD was also used as secondary disinfectant for 91 tanks at zonal level.

This had caused what the CAG termed as ‘wasteful expenditure’ of ₹1.53 crore to the Corporation and exposed the public to health hazards for three years.

Mr. Rahuman said raising chlorine levels in the water supply was an accepted method to counteract the risk of disease. “When you use the tap at home, the chlorine level should be 0.2 parts per million (ppm). However, during rainy season, or when there are many water-borne diseases prevalent at a particular time, this can be raised up to 0.5 ppm. Concern for public health was foremost in our decision,” he maintained.