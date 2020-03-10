Hero’s Day celebrated at Bishop Heber College

Tiruchi

10 March 2020 09:20 IST

The Bishop Heber College Alumni Army NCC Association (BAANA) and 3 / 1 Tiger Company NCC Army Wing of Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi, jointly celebrated Hero's Day here on Sunday.

Over 1,200 NCC cadets from different colleges and NCC officers from the State participated in the function. V. Varadharaju, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, addressing the cadets recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters to the country’s independence.

He exhorted them to lead a disciplined life, work hard, and acquire leadership qualities.

Advertising

Advertising

The Commissioner of Police paid tributes to Captain T.S ahaya Selvaraj and Lieutanant Parthiban, both alumni of Bishop Heber College, who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. The parents of Capt Sahaya Selvaraj and Lt. Parthiban were honoured on the occasion.

College Principal D. Paul Dhayabaran, Colonel C. Elavarasan, Group Commander, Rockfort Group, Tiruchi and others participated. Competitions were held under drill, cross country, best cadet, flag area, group song and group dance.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchi, won the overall team championship rolling trophy and Cauvery College for Women, Tiruchi, won the runners trophy. Prizes were distributed to winners in various competitions, a release said.