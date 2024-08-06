Hero stones found in Thiruvanaikovil

Research scholars of Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, Tiruchi, have found three hero stones of late medieval period in the East Inner Street at Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi.

The hero stones were found during a study led by R. Akila, Associate Professor, Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri.

While two of the sculptures were found on the outer wall of Sri Ananda Ganapathi Temple, one on each side of its entrance, a partially buried hero stone was found near the Sri Esanya Vinayaga Temple on the other end of the road. All three depict robust men in the act of beheading themselves.

The two sculptures in front of the Ananda Ganapathi temple depict the men in short attire at hip and a fold of cloth in front covering their lap. A curved knife with its sheath is seen on the right side of the hip. Their feet are seen turned to the sides.

“The men are seen tightly holding the tuft of their hair with their left hand while their right hand is cutting their heads with swords. Such sculptures depict individuals who had sacrificed their lives by cutting off their heads for a cause. These are celebrated as hero-stones and were worshipped by the kith and kin of the individual and by the people of the villages,” said R. Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research.

But for the broad necklace and the attire at the hip, the other sculpture found near the Esanya Vinayaga Temple looks similar to the other two in posture. A fold of cloth loosely hangs on the right side as a tassel in this sculpture and the man does not have the curved knife found in the hip of the other two.

Dr. Kalaikkovan, who examined the sculptures, said the first two sculptures could be dated to 14th or 15th century CE and the other one to the Nayak period.

Dr. Nalini said that several such hero stones were found in and around Tiruchi by research scholars of the centre and one of the earliest was found buried in front of the main gopura of the Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple in Thiruvanaikka, which has come to be referred to as Thiruvanaikoil now.