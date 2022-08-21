Heritage walk to Srirangam temple held

Participants learn about Sri Ranganathaswamy temple’s practices, history

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 21, 2022 18:34 IST

Members of Abhyasam at the Srirangam temple on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

 Participants of various age groups and belonging to different walks of life who took part in the heritage walk to the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple organised by Abhyasam, a Tiruchi-based heritage enthusiasts group, on Sunday got to learn more about the temple’s practices, history, architecture and Azhwars’ pasurams. 

The nearly three-hour-long walk inside the temple complex covering different shrines including Vittal Krishna sannidhi, Venugopalaswamy sannidhi and Shukra Vaara Krishnar sannidhi was organised in connection with the Krishna Jayanthi festival. 

The theme of the heritage walk was ‘Krishnanubhavam’.  During the walk, the participants were briefed by Ramkumar Ravindran, a psychologist, Indian heritage enthusiast and founder of Abhyasam, about the chronological history and architectural elements of the Srirangam temple and different perspectives of Lord Krishna. As part of the walk, the participants were told the story of Govardhan and Lord Krishna’s appreciation of the environment. 

Around 35 participants took part in the walk that started from the ‘Sesharayar Mandapam’ near the ‘Vellai Gopuram’.  “Heritage walk provides an opportunity for the people to learn about our rich and glorious history, lifestyle, philosophy, tradition, values besides the greatness of our architecture,” said J. Prasanth, a member of Abhyasam. 

The Abhyasam has organised six heritage walks to various historical and heritage sites in and around Tiruchi including Thiruvanaikoil Sri Akilandeswari Jambukesarar temple, Tiruverumbur Sri Erumbeeswarar temple and Kudagu Malai on the way to Pudukottai.  ‘Rangotsavam’ - a colouring activity - was organised after the conclusion of the walk by the Abhyasam in which children coloured the images of little Krishna.

