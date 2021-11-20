Heritage Walk on the cards

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver taking a walk around heritage structures in Thanjavur on Saturday.

THANJAVUR

20 November 2021 19:04 IST

Steps will be taken to introduce and popularise a short Heritage Walk in Thanjavur soon, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Disclosing this in a press release, he said that it had been proposed that the 5-km Heritage Walk starting from the World Heritage Monument complex – the Big Temple - which is also identified as ‘Small Fort’ and culminate at the Granary on the West Raja Veedhi.

Heritage locations such as the moat, Thanjai Naalvar Illam, Ayyan Kulam, temple car dock, “veena” making units and Kalyanasundaram Higher Secondary School would be covered in the walk.

Apart from installing billboards at these sites explaining the heritage value of the locations, flyers containing the details required to take up the Heritage Walk would be made available to the tourists visiting the Big Temple and the Palace Complex, he added.