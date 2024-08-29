ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage walk explores historical monuments in Tiruchi

Published - August 29, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The participants were enlightened about the historical importance of various sites such as Main Guard Gate, Rock Cut Cave and the Coronation Garden

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagging off the heritage walk near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A “Heritage Walk to Rockfort and the historical monuments” situated around the temple was taken out in Tiruchi on Thursday to showcase a slice of the city’s heritage.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagged off the walk, which was organised by the Tourism Department and the district administration.

The heritage walk commenced from the Main Guard Gate around 8.30 a.m. and covered the Teppakulam, Rock Cut Cave, Coronation Garden, and culminated at the Government Museum. Students from the National College took part in the 2-km heritage walk.

The participants were enlightened about the historical importance of various sites. Historical facts about the Main Guard Gate, the Rock Cut Cave, which remain unknown to many, and the Coronation Garden were explained. The curator of the government museum presented the salient features of the museum to the participants.

The Tourism Department plans to organise more such events to other prominent historical and archaeological monuments in the city periodically to promote heritage walks.

