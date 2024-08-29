GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heritage walk explores historical monuments in Tiruchi

The participants were enlightened about the historical importance of various sites such as Main Guard Gate, Rock Cut Cave and the Coronation Garden

Published - August 29, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagging off the heritage walk near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagging off the heritage walk near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A “Heritage Walk to Rockfort and the historical monuments” situated around the temple was taken out in Tiruchi on Thursday to showcase a slice of the city’s heritage.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar flagged off the walk, which was organised by the Tourism Department and the district administration.

The heritage walk commenced from the Main Guard Gate around 8.30 a.m. and covered the Teppakulam, Rock Cut Cave, Coronation Garden, and culminated at the Government Museum. Students from the National College took part in the 2-km heritage walk.

The participants were enlightened about the historical importance of various sites. Historical facts about the Main Guard Gate, the Rock Cut Cave, which remain unknown to many, and the Coronation Garden were explained. The curator of the government museum presented the salient features of the museum to the participants.

The Tourism Department plans to organise more such events to other prominent historical and archaeological monuments in the city periodically to promote heritage walks.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.