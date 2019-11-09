Heritage Park to come up in Tiruchi

The corporation has started establishing a heritage park on Butterworth Road near Rockfort in the city. The park, to come up in an area of 1.27 acres, will project heritage and history of the city.

The park will boast of a stone-carved arch entrance, amphitheatre, landscaping and fountains, pedestrian walkways, children’s play area as is being set up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹ 4 crores.

It will have statues, plaques and signboards tracing the history of Tiruchi right from the 3rd Century to 20th Century AD. ‘We have spent some time to collect information and do research for unearthing history of the city through various books and sources. The park will be a walk through the history of the city,’ said Karthik Raja, Junior Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation.

The cost of statues alone is ₹ 2 crores and are being made by Tamilnadu Handicrafts Development Corporation. Details will include contribution of various kings and dynasties to the city and its various landmarks. Schools will be encouraged to bring their students for special lessons,’ he said.

The location was a horse stable, he said. A stone-carved arch depicting horses still remains at the location. To preserve it, the arch will be displayed as a main feature of the entrance. A 50-feet tall water fountain, a herb and rose garden, featuring varieties of medicinal plants and roses will be important features.

A children's play area, fitted with a playground set of slides, merry-go-rounds will be installed. A landscaped maze and an amphitheatre where exhibition and performance can be held are expected to be major attractions. Apart from the special features, the park will have rest rooms, drinking water facilities and a parking area to accommodate seven cars and 60 two-wheelers. The attraction, which is expected to draw large crowds will be completed within a year, he said.