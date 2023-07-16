Heritage Park to be opened for public soon

July 16, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After a delay of over a year, work on the establishment of Heritage Park on Butterworth Road near Rockfort to celebrate the culture and history of Tiruchi has reached its final stages and is likely to be opened by the end of this month.

The park, which is being built on 1.27 acre of land that was once used as a horse stable, is being established under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated ₹6 crore. The archway of the stable remains intact and is used as the main entrance to the park.

Despite the fact that the civil work on the park commenced in December 2019, the project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and delay in procuring statues from Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar). However, the work has reached its final stages and would be completed within this month.

The edutainment park will display mural paintings, statues and plaques tracing the vibrant history of the city through the ages. It will also feature statues of former kings who ruled the land, including Rani Mangammal, Karikala Cholan and Raja Raja Cholan, with detailed descriptions of bygone eras and important landmarks.

“The park will feature a walk through the history of the city. Students will be encouraged to come here to learn,” said a senior Corporation official.

The stone-carved arch entrance, a children’s play area, an open gym, a walking track, a large herbal garden featuring varieties of medicinal plants and roses, landscaping and water fountains, and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held constitute highlights of the Heritage Park.

In addition to the unique features, the park will have restrooms, drinking water facilities, a parking area to accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and surveillance cameras for the safety of the visitors.