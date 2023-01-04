Heritage park in Tiruchi nears completion

January 04, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The much-delayed Heritage Park on Butterworth Road near Rockfort is nearing completion and is likely to open by the end of January.

The park, which is being built on 1.27 acres of land that was once used as a horse stable, is being established under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated ₹4 crore.

Even though the work on the park commenced in December 2019, the project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2020. The COVID-19 lockdown and delay in procuring statues from Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) were citied as the reasons for poor progress. However, the work is expected to be completed within a month.

“A walking track and an open gym were set up in the elevated structure where the statues are placed. Since it will cause discomfort to the gym users and visitors, the facility will be shifted to a ground level,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

Work on the herbal garden, vehicle parking site, and renovation on the stormwater drain has been completed. “The concrete structures are all complete, and we have installed all the statues, and the park would be ready to open once the work on the gym is completed,” he added.

The edutainment park will display mural paintings, statues and plaques tracing the vibrant history of the city through the ages. It will also feature statues of former kings who ruled the land with detailed descriptions of their eras and important landmarks. “The park will be a walk-in history class. Students will be encouraged to come here to learn,” said a senior official.

“It would be great to learn about the culture and history of the city. The civic body should come up with more such projects to provide entertainment for the people,” L. Joel said, a resident of Cantonment.