Heritage lamps commissioned at Thiruvanaikovil

March 18, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru on Saturday formally commissioned a string of heritage lamps installed along the median on the recently widened Madras Trunk Road between Thiruvanaikoil and Kollidam check post in the city.

Tiruchi Corporation installed 56 heritage lamps with power-saving LED bulbs at an estimated cost of ₹88.75 lakh as part of the beautification efforts as Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil are important tourist attractions in the city. Besides, the Madras Trunk Road, which was recently widened by the State Highways Department, is also a major entry and exit route to and from the city.

Srirangam MLA M .Palaniyandi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and other officials were present.

