Heritage enthusiasts seek signages to Swastik Well at Thiruvellarai as many tourists miss the monument

January 19, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Heritage enthusiasts have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to popularise the ancient Swastik Well at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi as the protected monument goes largely unnoticed by tourists and devotees visiting the famous Pundarikaksha Temple.

The well, situated adjacent to the Sri Pundarikaksha Perumal Temple, one of the 108 Vaishnavite Divyadesams, is under the maintenance of the State Archaeology Department. The department has carried out conservation works, including landscaping around the well, in recent years.

Although the site is better maintained now unlike in the past, not many visit the monument as most visitors to the temple are not aware of its existence.

According to an inscription engraved on the parapet, the well was dug by Kamban Araiyan during the reign of Pallava king Dantivarman in 800 AD. “The well was known as Marpidugu Perunginaru after one of the title of Dantivarman. Due to its Swastik shape, it was called naalu moolai kinaru [four cornered well],” reads a signboard put up by the Archaeological Department at the site.

The inscription in verse form narrates the unstable life of human beings and exhorts people to do good deeds, says another tablet found at the site.

A few years ago, a grilled fence has been erected around the well to protect it from vandals and anti-social elements as it is situated in a secluded location. A micro irrigation system has been established to water the grass. Concrete roads have been laid with signboards to guide visitors to the well.

“Though the monument is well maintained now, not many people are aware of the existence of the Swastik Well. The State Archaeology and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments departments can put up signage highlighting the location and significance of the well so that visitors to the temple can go and take a look at the monument. Signboards should be erected from the Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Highway too,” said N. Saravanan, a resident of Thuraiyur.

Although the State Archaeology Department has appointed a caretaker locally for the monument, the complex housing the well remains locked most of the time, some of the visitors complained. “As the gate to the complex is under lock and key, we are not able to get a closer look at the well and can just go around its periphery,” said a frequent visitor to the temple. An Archaeology Department officer, when contacted, promised to look into the complaint.

