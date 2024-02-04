Heritage Court building at Pudukottai set to be renovated

February 04, 2024 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Heritage Court building in Pudukottai is to be renovated without changing its heritage value. The heritage wing of the Public Works Department is to renovate the 140-year-old building at a cost of ₹14.92 crore. The State Government had accorded administrative sanction and set aside funds for the renovation and restoration works.

The building was constructed by the erstwhile Pudukottai king Marthanda Bhairava Thondaiman in 1883 in the Indo-Saracenic architecture by the renowned British architect Robert Chisholm. It consists of Madras terrace roofs, Mangalore tile roofs and Jack arch roofs.

During the erstwhile Pudukottai Samasthanam period, the building housed the Diwan office and judicial offices. After Independence, the building was used by various government offices and hence it was called the Public Office Building. Presently, one part of the building in the ground floor is used as a Sub Treasury office and all other portions in the ground floor and the first floor house various courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-storeyed heritage building has two gigantic multi-storeyed minars on the front side and 18 short minars on different sides of the structure. The arch type windows is another speciality of this building. It also has two spiral stair towers designed like an elephant piece in a chess set.

Public Works Department authorities said the building has suffered damage and deteriorated due to climatic changes over the years.

Officials said the court building is to be renovated without changing its heritage value by adopting traditional methods. The brick walls are to be strengthened and renovated with traditional lime mortar plastering. The ceiling rafters, doors and windows are proposed to be replaced with new teak wood rafters and planks to restore the heritage building back to its original glory, said the authorities.

Authorities also plan to renovate the Madras terrace, Mangalore tiles and Jack arch roof keeping its heritage status in mind. Necessary electrical works are to be carried out to enhance the aesthetic look of this building.

The authorities said the heritage wing of the Public Works Department has proposed to complete the renovation and restoration works within 18 months.

The foundation for the renovation and restoration work of the heritage Court building was laid by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjay V. Gangapurwala at a function held in Pudukottai on February 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.