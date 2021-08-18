Heritage activists for resumption of Manambadi temple renovation

Heritage enthusiasts are pushing for early resumption of renovation of the over 1,000-year-old Naganathaswamy Temple at Manambadi village, which was halted in 2016.

The templ, built by Chola emperor Rajendra I, is situated about 15 km from Kumbakonam. In 2013, local residents and activists successfully thwarted the demolition of the temple for road expansion under the Thanjavur-Vikkiravandi four-lane project. Later, the shrine was declared a State monument, points out Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, founder, Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam, a forum of devotees.

Subsequently, the State government accorded administrative sanction for renovation of the temple at a cost of about ₹32 lakh and the HR & CE Department took up the work.

“Balalalayam was performed in 2014 and the deities were shifted to a temporary shed and renovation commenced. But the contractor did not have the required expertise and the shrine was virtually demolished. The dismantled stones were not properly numbered. They lie scattered and strewn around,” the Swamigal says.

“A UNESCO team which inspected the temple expressed its dissatisfaction over the work. Later, the work was halted after the Madras High Court banned renovation of temples in the State in 2016. The HC has since ordered that temple renovations be carried out with the guidance of an expert committee and. hence. the government should take immediate steps to resume the renovation,” he said.

The temple has ancient stone inscriptions including an unique one on Tamil Koothu, he adds.

In a recent reply to a query from Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, the HR&CE Department in Kumbakonam said that it had written to the Commissioner suggesting that the renovation be taken up through the Department of Archaeology as recommended in the UNESCO report.

“We recently put up posters in the town seeking proper renovation of the temple and even planned a demonstration but had to put it on hold due to the pandemic. We hope the Department of Archaeology, which has got a substantial allotment in the Sate budget of the new government, takes up the renovation at the earliest to preserve this ancient temple,” the Swamigal said.