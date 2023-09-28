HEPF exhibition of its products on Saturday

September 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF), a unit of Munitions India Limited (MIL), will conduct an exhibition showcasing its products at the Recreational Club in its campus on September 30.

The exhibition will feature various products of the HEPF including anti-tank ammunition and anti-submarine naval rockets. The exhibition, being organised as part of the MIL Raising Day, will be open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m on the day. On October 1, the MIL Raising Day will be celebrated at the factory in the forenoon and a cultural event will be held at the Recreational Club in the evening, according to a HEPF press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.