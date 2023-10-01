ADVERTISEMENT

HEPF conducts exhibition of ammunition in Tiruchi

October 01, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the public at an exhibition of products hosted by High Energy Projectile Factory in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A range of ammunitions, including anti-tank ammunition and anti-submarine naval rockets, made by the High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF), Tiruchi, were displayed for public view at an exhibition held at the Recreational Club at its campus on Saturday.

HEPF is a unit of Munitions India Limited (MIL) and the exhibition was organised as part of the MIL Raising Day celebration. On Sunday, HEPF will celebrate the MIL Raising Day and a cultural event will be held at the Recreational Club in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US