HEPF conducts exhibition of ammunition in Tiruchi

October 01, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

A range of ammunitions, including anti-tank ammunition and anti-submarine naval rockets, made by the High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF), Tiruchi, were displayed for public view at an exhibition held at the Recreational Club at its campus on Saturday.

HEPF is a unit of Munitions India Limited (MIL) and the exhibition was organised as part of the MIL Raising Day celebration. On Sunday, HEPF will celebrate the MIL Raising Day and a cultural event will be held at the Recreational Club in the evening.

