HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HEPF conducts exhibition of ammunition in Tiruchi

October 01, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the public at an exhibition of products hosted by High Energy Projectile Factory in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Members of the public at an exhibition of products hosted by High Energy Projectile Factory in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A range of ammunitions, including anti-tank ammunition and anti-submarine naval rockets, made by the High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF), Tiruchi, were displayed for public view at an exhibition held at the Recreational Club at its campus on Saturday.

HEPF is a unit of Munitions India Limited (MIL) and the exhibition was organised as part of the MIL Raising Day celebration. On Sunday, HEPF will celebrate the MIL Raising Day and a cultural event will be held at the Recreational Club in the evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.