HEPC holds workshop for exporters in Karur

Published - October 08, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) conducted a workshop for manufacturers and exporters to create awareness of their products at the annual textile fair at Frankfurt in Germany.

The fair, which is considered the world’s largest textile fair, is held every year in January. It is expected that the fair would attract 350 exporters. More than 75 exporters and manufacturers from Karur district are expected to participate in the textile fair. Most of them participated in the workshop on ‘Colour Trends and Visual Merchandising’.

N. Sridhar, Executive Director, HEPC, said it was a great opportunity for Karur exporters to showcase their products in the fair, which was expected to attract visitors from different parts of the world. The exporters should follow innovative ideas to attract their products.

P. Gopalakrishnan, president, Karur Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that 69 textile manufacturing companies from Karur took part in the fair held this year. More exporters would take part in the forthcoming fair in 2025.

