World Hepatitis Day observed

Booster shot of Hepatitis B vaccine being administered to a person in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

28 July 2021 21:02 IST

TIRUCHI: The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Wednesday observed World Hepatitis Day by vaccinating health workers with a booster dose against Hepatitis B.

Hepatitis is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis virus (HBV). Hepatitis B and C viruses are spread by coming in contact with infected blood. Hepatitis B, in addition, can also be sexually transmitted or passed on from mother to her child. Hepatitis A and E are spread through contaminated food and water.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dean, K. Vanitha said that awareness about the vaccination was necessary. "We are telling parents why they need to vaccinate their child at a young age, and what each vaccine can protect the child against," she said.

A special screening camp was conducted for children at the GH. Meanwhile, healthcare workers were encouraged to take the booster dose as a precautionary measure. "They come in contact with blood on a daily basis so it is for their safety," Dr. Vanitha said.

She took the shot, along with Joint Director of Health Services, S. Lakshmi and a few nursing staff.