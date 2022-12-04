Helpline to assist pregnant women, a hit in Nagapattinam

December 04, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Around 5,400 women have benefited from ‘Vamsam,’ an initiative to assist pregnant women in Nagapattinam. Officials claim it has aided in lowering maternal mortality ratio in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an increase in maternal mortality ratio in Nagapattinam over the last three years, the district administration launched ‘Vamsam,’ a helpline-cum-maternal care centre for providing assistance to expectant and nursing mothers in March. A total of 5,420 women have benefited from the programme so far.

Helpline numbers 94423 74310 and 04365 250310 are functional round the clock and women reach out to seek assistance and guidance during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum period. Answers to questions about pregnancy complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure, and heart diseases and information on safe abortion and family planning procedures are also provided.

“Women can get counselling from doctors through the helpline and immediate medical care will be provided for those in emergency situations,” Collector A. Arun Thamburaj told The Hindu. The helpline has enlisted the services of all health officials, including healthcare providers, counsellors, psychiatrists and administration officials.

According to officials, 3,562 of the 5,420 expectant mothers, who had benefited from the ‘Vamsam’ programme, had high-risk pregnancies.

As per health information management system (HMIS) data maintained by the Tamil Nadu government, the maternal mortality ratio in the district has come down compared to the previous years. Between March and November 2022, no maternal death was reported, whereas eight deaths were reported from 2019 to 2020 and 11 deaths during 2020-2021. There were 15 maternal deaths between 2021 and 2022, with a mortality ratio of 155.3 per lakh live births.

About 60% of the maternal deaths that occurred between 2021 and 2022 were due to heart disease complicating pregnancy. About 20% of women died from anaemia, and the other 20% suffered a postpartum haemorrhage.

“Through this initiative, there is nil maternal mortality ratio. The quality of medical care has also improved significantly,” said Dr. Thamburaj.

Since the centre tracks every pregnant woman from the first trimester and follows up on high-risk patients, maternal deaths have come down. “The urban and village health nurses track pregnant women with risks such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and anaemia. They encourage these women to eat healthy, exercise and follow the drug regimen prescribed by the doctors. They also bring them for regular medical checks, vaccinations, and scans such as ECHO and Electrocardiography (ECG),” said Joint Director of Health Services J. Josephine Amutha.