Helpline receives good response from students

Aran, a helpline launched by the Pudukottai administration, has been enabling school children and adolescents to deal with mental, physical, and academic challenges.

Students from the district have been reaching out for assistance, which is handled by the counsellors. “School and college students who had experienced exam anxiety, academic pressure, peer pressure and unemployment anxiety sought help. The remedy provided was problem-focused, with counselling, psychological therapy, special attention from teachers, and continuous follow-up,” said R. Karthik Deivanayaga, District Psychiatrist.

Aran aims to develop help-seeking behaviour in children as many are afraid to open up about concerns that impair their academics and mental health.

The helpline which was launched in the first week of February received a good response from students. “We have received more than 30 calls, which is good, considering the helpline came into operation only a few months ago. The majority of the callers are students in Class X and XII who are concerned about their examinations,” said Dr. Deivanayaga.

To helpline has enlisted the services of 40 people - healthcare providers, counsellors, psychiatrists, social workers, childline officials, and administration officials. Two teachers will be appointed as counsellors in each school, he added.

Children can report their problems by calling toll-free number 1800 425 2411 and WhatsApp number 94433 14417.