Help for senior citizens, pregnant women is just a phone call away

Senior citizens and pregnant women can dial 1077 or 04366-226623 in the event of any emergency during curfew.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Tuesday, Collector T. Anand said medical assistance would be extended to them immediately and they would be brought to hospital for treatment, if needed, through 108 ambulance service.

Directing foreign returnees to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, he urged them to get in touch with the district administration at the above phone numbers or approach a nearby hospital immediately if they suffered from high temperature, cough or breathing problems.

The 410 persons identified for home quarantine in the district should not move out of their homes. The family members residing there should also practice social distancing until they and the quarantined person were declared infection-free. Special teams had been formed to monitor them.

Urging the public to stay indoors over the next few days, he said movement of essential commodities and transportation in case of emergency would be allowed. At the same time, shops selling essential commodities such as milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish would function as usual. Home delivery of food parcels would be permitted and Amma Canteens would function as usual.

The curfew would end at 6 a.m. on April 1, he added.

‘Keep safe distance’

Thanjavur Collector M. Govinda Rao on Tuesday called upon residents to maintain safe distance in shops. Arrangements had been made to address SOS calls from senior citizens and pregnant women.

He inspected a drone operation to disinfect public places in the district at the Collectorate complex.