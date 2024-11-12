ADVERTISEMENT

Help desk launched at Bharathidasan University

Published - November 12, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan interacts with officials after inaugurating the help desk at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A help desk to clarify doubts and answer queries from students, parents and visitors was inaugurated at Bharathidasan University (BDU) by Govi. Cheziaan, Minister for Higher Education, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service, which is available in online and offline mode, was launched by the Minister in the presence of K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department; E. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Collegiate Education; T. Abraham, Commissioner of Technical Education; M.P. Vijaya Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education; Pradeep Kumar, Collector; and P. Ponmuthuramalingam, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education.

Mr. Cheziaan said the help desk would accept queries through email, mobile phone calls and in person. He advised the BDU authorities to monitor the feedback received daily through the three channels in order to keep track of issues. Officials said that the helpdesk would be linked to the District Grievance Cell for further assistance in the near future.

The help desk will function at the main entrance of the university’s administrative block and will be managed by a dedicated team of facilitators. Details about escalation procedures would also be available at the new facility, according to a BDU statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vice-chancellor M. Selvam, Registrar in-charge R. Kalidasan, and Syndicate members were present at the inauguration ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US