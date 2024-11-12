Help desk launched at Bharathidasan University

A help desk to clarify doubts and answer queries from students, parents and visitors was inaugurated at Bharathidasan University (BDU) by Govi. Cheziaan, Minister for Higher Education, on Tuesday.

The service, which is available in online and offline mode, was launched by the Minister in the presence of K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department; E. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Collegiate Education; T. Abraham, Commissioner of Technical Education; M.P. Vijaya Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education; Pradeep Kumar, Collector; and P. Ponmuthuramalingam, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education.

Mr. Cheziaan said the help desk would accept queries through email, mobile phone calls and in person. He advised the BDU authorities to monitor the feedback received daily through the three channels in order to keep track of issues. Officials said that the helpdesk would be linked to the District Grievance Cell for further assistance in the near future.

The help desk will function at the main entrance of the university’s administrative block and will be managed by a dedicated team of facilitators. Details about escalation procedures would also be available at the new facility, according to a BDU statement.

Vice-chancellor M. Selvam, Registrar in-charge R. Kalidasan, and Syndicate members were present at the inauguration ceremony.