Help desk for Unreserved Ticketing System on mobile app set up at Tiruchi railway junction

December 22, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A help desk for Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile App has been set up at the Tiruchi railway junction to assist passengers get unreserved railway tickets.

The help desk has been set up under a special drive by the Tiruchi Railway Division to promote UTS on mobile App among railway commuters. The App has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems through which passengers can book unreserved tickets online.

Passengers can download the application available in Google Play Store App, Apple Store for iPhone users. Passengers can book unreserved journeys, season tickets and platform tickets using this App. The App would not only promote cashless transactions but also ensure hassle free ticketing.

Frequent announcements, display of posters at prominent places have been undertaken at railway stations to educate passengers about the features of UTS app, the procedure to download it and how to use the same.

The number of actual tickets purchased using the App was 66, 674 in the current financial year during the period from April to November thereby fetching the Tiruchi Division Rs. 66.65 lakh as revenue, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Using the mobile application, passengers can book general tickets from an originating station which is located within 20 kilometre radius of their location. Now, passengers can book tickets through ‘QR Booking’ option which is available in the App to enable the user to book a ticket by simply scanning the QR code of the source station and selecting the destination station for their journey as well as to get platform ticket, the release added.