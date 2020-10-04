Helmet awareness rallies held in three districts

Police personnel participating in an awareness rally held in Pudukottai Town on Sunday.

TIRUCHI

04 October 2020 19:50 IST

Helmet awareness rallies were organised by police in Perambalur, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Sunday with a view to creating awareness among motorists of the need to protect the head while riding.

The two-wheeler rally in Ariyalur Town was inaugurated by District Collector T. Rathna in the presence of Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan.

Advertising

Advertising

Police personnel wearing helmets participated in the rally that began from Kallankurichi roundabout and passed via Sendurai roundabout, district sports stadium and important roads to culminate on Anna Salai.

The helmet awareness rallies in Pudukottai district were organised in Pudukottai and Aranthangi Towns. Seventy police personnel took part in the rally that began and ended at Pudukottai new bus stand via old bus stand and Anna Statue.

Thirty-five police personnel participated in the rally in Aranthangi Town. It was held from Aranthangi bus stand to Karaikudi check-post, said police sources.

The rally in Perambalur Town started from Palakkarai area covering important locations within the town.