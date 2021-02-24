Tiruchirapalli

Tahsildar arrested

Nannilam Tahsildar, Lakshmiprabha (49), was arrested by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption personnel on Wednesday on the charge of demanding and accepting bribe from a lorry driver.

She had demanded ₹ 10,000 for not taking action against driver Kumar for overload of m.sand. She had seized the vehicle and directed him to get the vehicle released after paying the amount.

A trap was laid for the Tahsildar. She asked him to meet her at the Post Office. The DVAC personnel caught her when she received the money from the complainant.

The Tahsildar’s jeep driver, Lenin was also arrested.

