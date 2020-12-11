TNPCB official held

TIRUCHI

11 December 2020 21:14 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption arrested V. Dhanraj, 56, District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board of Nagapattinam and in charge of Tiruvarur district while obtaining a bribe on Thursday.

He had demanded ₹40,000 from Duraisamy, a rice mill owner of Tiruvarur, to issue an order for his rice mill. But Duraisamy preferred a complaint with the DVAC. A trap was laid and he was arrested. The room where he stayed at Nagapattinam was searched and ₹3 lakh was seized. His house at Urappakam near Chennai was searched where officials seized ₹57 lakh. The official was remanded in judicial custody and Thiruthuraipoondi sub jail.

Advertising

Advertising