Tiruchirapalli

Held under POCSO Act

T. Jayaraman, 74, of Chinthamani, a tailor, was arrested under the POCSO Act here on Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Police said he went to the house of the victim near the airport area to repair a sewing machine. He is alleged to have committed the crime when the girl’s parents were away the next day. Acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Golden Rock All Women Police arrested Jayaraman and booked a case against him under Section 7 of the POCSO Act. He was later lodged in Lalgudi Sub Jail.

