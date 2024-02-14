Height of platforms being raised at select stations in Tiruchi Division to enable passengers board and alight from trains easily

February 14, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division is carrying out a project of raising the height of platforms at select railway stations falling within its jurisdiction to enable passengers board and alight from trains easily without any hassle.

The platform height raising works were currently under way at Anandatandavapuram, Kille, Kollidam, Parikkal, Puduchattiram, Serndanur, Thiruthuraiyur, Tiruvennainallur road, Ulundurpet, Valadi, Lalgudi, Uthamarkovil (Halt), Nidur (Halt), Parangipettai (Halt) and Pichchandarkoil (Halt) stations. The plan is to raise the height of the platforms at the chosen stations to 85 centimetres from their respective existing height.

At Lalgudi railway station falling along the Tiruchi - Villupuram chord line section, the works were being carried out in platforms 2 and 3. The height of platforms 1 and 2 were being raised at Anandatandavapuram station near Mayiladuthurai, Kollidam and Kille stations both near Chidambaram, Tiruvennainallur road station, Thiruthuraiyur, Serndanur and Ulundurpet stations besides at Uthamarkovil (Halt) station.

The height of platform 1 alone was being raised at Valadi station near Lalgudi, Nidur (Halt), Parangipettai (Halt) and Pichchandarkoil (Halt) stations. Lalgudi station comes under the NSG 5 (Non-suburban) category, while Anandatandavapuram, Kille, Kollidam, Parikkal, Puduchattiram, Serndanur, Thiruthuraiyur, Tiruvennainallur road, Ulundurpet and Valadi stations fall under the NSG 6 category. The Uthamarkovil, Nidur, Parangipettai and Pichchandarkoil are halt stations.

Railway sources said works were under way for raising the height of platforms at the identified stations at an approximate cost of ₹22 crore. The project is being implemented to help passengers board and alight trains easily, the sources added. The sources further said similar works have been completed in eight stations in Tiruchi Division. Platforms 2 and 3 have been raised to high level at Tiruvarur Junction, while platform 1 has been raised to high level at Agastiyampalli, Tiruthuraipoondi Junction, Andanappettai (Halt), Ayyampet (Halt), Pasupathikovil (Halt), Vellipalayam (Halt) and Villiyanur (Halt) stations.

