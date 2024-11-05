Heavy weed growth at Kasi Viswanathar Temple tank prevent replenishing of underground water table, say residents

:

The Kasi Viswanathar temple tank at Gandhipuram in Thillai Nagar lies covered with silt, weeds, and garbage due to lack of proper maintenance.

The silt, tangled weeds, and water hyacinths prevent water in the temple tank from permeating underground and replenishing the water table, complain residents.

“There is a perceptible rise in the level of water present in wells when there is water in the temple tank. If lotuses were planted in the temple tank, it would arrest the growth of weeds and make the temple tank look beautiful,“ said P. N Uthra, a resident.

The temple tank is located behind the Kasi Viswanathar temple at Gandhipuram. The tank was desilted in 2017 at the initiative of the residents, Although the Corporation removed the garbage about six months ago, the condition of the temple tank has not improved as weeds and water hyacinths have sprouted again while some residents continue to dump garbage into the tank.

The residents hoped that the Tiruchi City Corporation would dredge the temple tank at regular intervals.

When contacted, K.Suresh Kumar, Corporation councillor, representing ward 23, said a tender has been floated at an estimate of ₹1 lakh to dredge the temple tank. “There are plans to beautify and pave a walking track around the tank,” he said.

