Heavy turnout of public at Srirangam on ‘Aadi Amavasai’

July 28, 2022 17:12 IST

Public in large numbers converged at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam and took holy dip in the Cauvery river and performed ‘tharpanam’ for their ancestors on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Thursday.

The bathing ghat which was shut recently in view of the rise in flow of water in the Cauvery river was reopened a few days ago. Anticipating a heavy turnout of devotees, the City Police had deployed a large posse of police personnel and Home Guards headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police to regulate public movements.

Police sources said the public began to turn up at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat from the early hours itself to take a dip in the Cauvery river and perform rituals for their ancestors. The crowd began to swell as time passed by. City buses bound for Srirangam were diverted via Tiruvanaikoil to ease congestion on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai. A section of the general public performed rituals at the Thillai Nayagam bathing ghat and Ayyalamman bathing ghat along the Cauvery river here.