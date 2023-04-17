Heavy security in place for Samayapuram temple car festival

April 17, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Extra manpower has been drawn from four neighbouring districts to scale up security, provide bandobust and regulate traffic in view of Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple Car festival to be held at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Anticipating a heavy turnout of devotees for the car festival, the Tiruchi Rural Police have drafted a comprehensive security scheme for the annual holy event with additional strength also having been drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police - I Battalion and the District Armed Reserve.

Crime teams in plainclothes would be deployed at various places in Samayapuram town to check offences in view of heavy turnout of devotees. In addition to mobilising strength from Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Musiri and Manapparai subdivisions falling under the Tiruchi Rural Police limits, manpower has also been drawn from the neighbouring districts of Pudukottai, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts.

Police sources said a strong posse of over 1,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around Samayapuram town for the car festival. This includes around 460 police personnel from the four neighbouring districts and a little over 100 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police - I Battalion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police teams would be positioned at vantage points in Samayapuram town and along the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway to regulate vehicular movements. Besides these, the services of around 110 members of the Home Guards would also be utilised for bandobust and regulation of vehicular movements. The sources further said the security arrangements would be in place till the late hours on Tuesday. The Tiruchi district administration had already announced diversion of heavy goods carriers coming from different directions on the day of the car festival.